Lima Memorial Foundation recognizes individuals and businesses for support

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Memorial Foundation takes time to thank their donors for helping fund local health care. In 2022, the foundation raised over $1.9 million which will help with improvements and programs at the health center. Some of the past foundation donations went to funding the da Vinci Surgical Robots and the Comprehensive Chronic Disease Management Program. Thursday, 27 businesses and individuals were recognized for hitting cumulative donation milestones ranging from $100,000 to Betsy and Neil Winget’s total contribution of $500,000 to the foundation.
“It shows that the community is so supportive of genuine healthcare and healthcare in the local region. Where we can deliver a high-quality health care product without people having to leave town,” says Steve Romey, Chair of the Foundation Board.
“The individuals and businesses that contribute to our foundation are truly pillars to our community,” says LaShae Burwell, Director Lima Memorial Foundation. “Their donations allow us to really ensure that the patients and our community are receiving the very best health care.”
Also, Dr. Darlene Weyer got the Infinity Award, and the Pres. of Innovative Packaging Drew Fields got the Ambassador of the Year Award for their contribution to make the foundation’s fundraisers a success.