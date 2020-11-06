Lima Memorial Health System limits visitors in hospital

As our local hospitals continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lima Memorial Health System has implemented new visitation restrictions.
Lima Memorial says given the high exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the area, they will have new restrictions on visitors starting Friday night at 7P.M..
There will be no visitors for hospitalized patients, and they are also prohibited in the emergency center including the lobby area.
Other hospital visits like pediatric patients, hospice, or those undergoing surgery will be able to have a visitor, but visiting time is still limited. For a full list of visitation restrictions at Lima Memorial Health System, you can visit their website.