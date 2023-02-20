Lima Police Department Hosts Procession in Remembrance of K9 King

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- It was a Monday Evening full of remembrance as Lima Police Officers honor one of their own.
The Lima Police and Fire Departments as well as community members gathered outside the Police Department Building on West Market Street to honor the life and legacy of K9 King who passed away Sunday Evening from illness. King served as a K9 unit at the Lima Police Department for the last 7 years providing patrol work, taking illegal narcotics off the streets, apprehending suspects, and protecting his handler. Through all the years of King's incredible work, Lima Police Officers will forever cherish their beloved friend in their hearts.
"I have a K9 as well, K9 Roscoe, and they've always strived to, I've always strived to be just like them. Their bond is unreal. Everybody here that gets a dog; they just want to be just like them," says Logan Patton, Patrolman, Lima Police Department.
The procession started around 6:15 PM Monday Evening at the Lima Police Department where fellow officers would then drive King by his home one last time before stopping in Cridersville.