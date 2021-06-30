Lima Police Department starting to crack down on "Quality of Life" issues that are drawing complaints

Some people think nothing of it and others can’t stand it to the point that they make a call to the police.
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin says they have been getting an incredibly high number of complaints of what he is calling “Quality of Life” issues throughout the city. Anything from speeding to loud music to disabled vehicles parked on the street. The city and the council want something done to address these issues and a new initiative at the Lima Police Department will begin focusing on these specific issues.
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin explains, “By maintaining a consistent focus and a constant level of enforcement I think it will greatly reduce these incidents from reoccurring. And again, we are bringing back a higher quality of life to the city of Lima but we’re also frankly making the community safer.”
Martin says they will be enforcing any violations with citations and has ordered each shift to dedicate 16-hours per week to “Quality of Life” complaints. That will include increased patrols in areas that have a high complaint volume.