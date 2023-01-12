Lima Public Library offers interactive transistor circuitry class

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids learned not only what transistors, LEDs, and resistors are, but also how to put them together.
The Lima Public Library brought a retired engineer to give a hands-on lesson about circuitry to students. They learned about different electrical components, examined them under a magnifying glass, and built their own transistor circuits to take home.
Anyone can watch a video about how to construct a circuit, but to be able to feel the parts and apply pressure yourself is the best way to learn. While some students may consider a career in STEM one day, knowledge of circuits can be applied in daily life as well.
"A student who's interested can take this in many directions. One would be to put your own computer together, another might be to troubleshoot some electronic devices around the home. Another is the foundation of actually designing the circuits and designing the equipment that we all use. The other principle is repair. If you're going to repair something, you need to know what they names of the parts are, you need to know how to look at a diagram and recognize what those parts are," said David Sproles, a retired engineer who taught the transistor class.
Another lesson on building transistor circuits will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14th from 10:30AM to 12PM. To register your child, call the Lima Public Library at (419)-228-5113.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.