Lima Public Library offers interactive transistor circuitry class

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids learned not only what transistors, LEDs, and resistors are, but also how to put them together.

The Lima Public Library brought a retired engineer to give a hands-on lesson about circuitry to students. They learned about different electrical components, examined them under a magnifying glass, and built their own transistor circuits to take home. 

