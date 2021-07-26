Lima Refinery general manager gives update

The Lima Rotary Club got an update for the Lima Refinery after Husky combined with Cenovus earlier this year.
The Lima Refinery's general manager spoke with Rotarians on Monday afternoon, giving the club members a look at what the refinery has been up to.
Your Hometown Stations spoke with the general manager about the situation surrounding local unions being unhappy with Cenovus' decision to hire out-of-state contractors for the turnaround work this fall.
He says that there was one factor that played a big part in that decision: "When we put together the process last year by which we selected the contractors that are doing the turnaround this year, we valued safety first and then technical expertise and related experience second," said Claudio Ingaramo, general manager of the refinery. "Based on that, we made the selection."
The speaker added that the refinery has been trying to collaborate with building trades and will be developing a safety training process as well.