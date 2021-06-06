Lima residents hold rally to voice concerns on Fair School Funding Plan

A rally was held in Lima for residents to voice concerns on a house bill.
House Bill 1, also known as the Fair School Funding Plan, aims to change the overall school funding system in the state of Ohio. The bill now resides at the senate, with the group releasing their revised version of the plan.
The plan has caused concern with Lima residents, with them stating that the newly revised plan would not help Lima schools with the necessary funding that they need. A rally to voice concerns was held at the corner of Kibby and Metcalf.
Organizers for the event state that they want the community to be vocal about their concerns and to focus on helping young students thrive in the area.
More information on the group can be found on allinforohiokids.com.