Lima Rotary Club to hold Jay Begg Reverse Raffle fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for Lima Rotary Club's annual reverse raffle, and this year, it has a new name.
The annual fundraiser is named in honor of the late Allen County commissioner Jay Begg, who chaired the club's annual auction and was very involved with Lima Rotary. This year's event is set for June 3rd at the Allen County Fairgrounds. $10,000 will be awarded that night, along with games and items to auction on.
The reverse raffle is a big fundraiser for the Lima Rotary Foundation, which helps support the community. "All of the money that we raise for the Lima Rotary Foundation - 100% of those proceeds go back into the Lima community in the way the amphitheater, and the trail, and all the things at the Rotary does for the community and surrounding communities," said Cat Sarno with the Rotary Club.
The reverse raffle will be on Thursday, June 3rd, at 6:00 pm in the youth building at the fairgrounds. Tickets can be purchased by contacting any Lima Rotary member.
The $100 dollar ticket includes participation in the raffle and the dinner, and the $25 dollar ticket includes the dinner, auction, and games.