Lima Senior DECA members are asking the public to come out and shop their Marketplace on April 21st

Marketplaces seem to be all the rage these days and the Lima Senior High School “DECA” students will be presenting their own on Thursday afternoon and are inviting the public to check them out.
The Marketplace will be full of homemade products that the students designed, developed, and manufactured themselves. Everything from clothes, food, candles, first aid kits, and more. It was their entrepreneurial project to see how well they can do in business.
Nicholas Sinthalaphone is a senior in DECA, “Being a DECA student, we all strive to be entrepreneurs. With this project that we are doing it gives us a chance to give us an experience of becoming an entrepreneur in a risk-free environment. It’s also a way to give back to the community.”
Chrissy Hood Marketing Teacher and DECA Advisor LSH, “Just their creative nature. I mean they had to come up with the idea, they had to brand it, they had to package it and they had to actually produce it. And so the mass production of products in our classroom has been a little unconventional, a little messy, but it’s been really really great to see them take that idea and now actually bring it to fruition.”
The “DECA” Marketplace will be under the tent at Vibe Coffee House and Café, located at 311 E Market St Suite 107, Lima, OH 45801 from 4 pm to 7 pm on April 21st.
