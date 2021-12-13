Lima Senior DECA students teaching West Middle School students about financial literacy

As an adult, there are many responsibilities that we may not have realized as a child that we wished we did know.
Students at Lima’s West Middle School got a chance to see and understand the responsibilities they may face as an adult. The Lima Senior High School DECA students are helping these 140 eighth graders to make a budget. A budget to manage their money to pay their bills and how to choose wisely when looking at non-essentials. DECA members say this simulation is important for the younger classman.
DECA member Carlos Harmon Jr. explains more about the Financial Future Project, “When they go to high school next year, they’ll already be a step ahead of the game. They’ll already understand how they’re going to be financially set and try to get them a career to already know what they want to go into.”
Quintel Wilson is also in DECA as its treasurer and adds, “Most of us have jobs. A lot of us do have jobs. So, sometimes a lot of people want to manage their money and not just splurge it all. So, that’s what we’re doing here to help them be able to save their money.”
The real-world simulation is part of an ongoing financial literacy project between the Deca class and students at West Middle School.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.