Lima Sister Cities holding Walk-a-Thon to raise money for Japanese Garden

It is a tranquil spot along the Ottawa Riverwalk and the Lima Sister Cities is looking for help to maintain it.
The Sister Cities Association will be holding their first-ever walk-a-thon this Saturday, October 23rd at the Japanese Garden at the corner of Elizabeth and Eureka Streets from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will raise money for the upkeep of the garden. The Japanese garden is the home of weeping cherry trees which were donated to the city by the middle school students from Harima-cho Japan, as well as other landscaping. Sister cities is looking for public help to keep the space thriving.
“It’s just a nice place to relax,” says Sharon Beckford, Lima Sister Cities Association. “You can meet friends there. You can have a picnic there or if you are on the riverwalk, you can sit down for a moment and just revel in all of the beauty.”
If you can’t make it out to the walk-a-thon on October 23rd to hand-deliver your donation, you can mail a check to the Lima Sister Cities Association at P.O. Box 5055, Lima, Ohio 45802.