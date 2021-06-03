Lima teen facing rape charge makes first court appearance

A Lima teen facing a rape charge made his first appearance in court on Thursday.
18-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins, a recent Lima Senior High School graduate, was arrested by Lima Police back in May on a rape charge. Thursday marked his first appearance in court, as a preliminary hearing was held in Lima Municipal Court. The hearing will be continued Friday morning as the state was not able to secure the appearance of an individual to testify.
The judge did lower Rawlin's cash bond from $750,000 to $100,000 and removed the stipulation for an ankle monitor. Rawlins will appear for the continuance of his preliminary hearing Friday morning.