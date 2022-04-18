Lima's Human Resource Committee looks at residency definition for elected officials

The most recent mayoral election in Lima brought up the question of residency. So Lima City Council is looking at what is needed to determine eligibility for officials and candidates for elected offices.
The human resources committee looked at a list of 11 possible criteria that can be used as proof of residency. Some of those include driver's license, tax information, military discharge papers, and mailing address. The committee discussed if there would be a set number of criteria, like four or five, out of the 11 possible that would have to be met for the Allen County Board of Elections to declare a candidate a resident of Lima, if it was called into question. A change in the city charter will have to be made before any residency rules can take effect. More meetings to discuss the issue will be had in the future. In the recent mayor’s election, candidate Elizabeth Hardesty’s residency was challenged at the board of elections and in the court system, with all saying she was a resident of Lima.
“Personal opinion, it should have never been left in the board of elections hands. We as the City of Lima should have made our charter clear and precise so that their job was easy. Just interpret what we put in,” says Tony Wilkerson 2nd Ward Councilman. “When you leave it vague, it leaves room for controversy and of course, someone to doubt whether it is a legal residency or not.”
Council members also discussed the 2020 census and the makeup of the council wards. The census population of Lima is nearly 35,000 residents, so the council voted that any properties that were annexed into the city between the 2010 and 2020 censuses join the ward it touches.
