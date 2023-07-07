Local businesses and organizations bring activities and entertainment to downtown Lima's First Friday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Patriotic festivities continue this week with Downtown Lima Inc.'s First Friday.
The theme for July's night out downtown was "Stars and Stripes Forever." People gathered on the town square to listen to Rail Shakers, a band from Cleveland brought in by Art/Space Lima, and later, a performance by the students of the studio "Dance Force."
The new Allen County Regional Transit Authority trolley was around to give free rides to activities and businesses that weren't within walking distance of the square. Besides being a fun night out for all ages, Downtown Lima Inc. says that First Fridays are giving a boost to new and small local businesses.
"We hope that as they join in and they become more active in doing programs that we'll drive traffic to those businesses that you may not know about on a regular basis. You'll have a little fun and then you'll be able to stop in and enjoy them on a regular basis," explained Betsy Billingsley, the executive director of Downtown Lima Inc.
Next month, First Friday will be a part of the Lima Amphitheater opening weekend celebrations. Check the Downtown Lima Inc. Facebook page for updates.