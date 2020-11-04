Local Car Wash raises big money for Toys for Tots

With the uncertainty of COVID and how it will affect donations this year, the Allen County Toys for Tots program is thankful for the recent generosity of Lima and local community's Halloween spirit at a local fundraiser.
Bruster’s Car Wash was the site of the “Tunnel of Terror” where hundreds of cars full of people showed up to be scared to support Toys for Tots. Organizers say it was more successful than they had hoped for. Wednesday they presented a check at the Lima Noon Optimist Club for just over $10,000 to help provide a Merry Christmas to area children.
Bruster Care Wash Representative Madison Benroth adds, “We’re just really proud of our team. Everybody really pulled together and we’re just glad that the community came out to support the event and we’re proud of our team for helping out and making it a success.”
Paul Downing Chair of the Toys for Tots Program in Lima Allen County adds, “They did a great job. We couldn’t be more happy to partner with them and just help get toys out to kids this Christmas.”
Your Hometown Stations annual “Truck Load of Toys” will not be happening this December due to COVID concerns. We encourage everyone to support the cause with toy donations in marked boxes located all over Lima and Allen County. You can also log onto to https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/30a0ec07-6067-416e-9069-ee18f42ae1a5/view to make a donation to the Angel Tree of Lima.