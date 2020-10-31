Bruster’s Car Wash spooks customers on Halloween night for Toys for Tots

We had to adapt to the pandemic for nearly every holiday this year and what did it look like for Halloween? A haunted car wash.
People who wanted to end their Halloween night with a good scare lined up to take a ride through Bruster’s Tunnel of Terror car wash. Even as people waited their turn, there were creepy monsters lingering through the line of cars.
Bruster’s will be donating all the proceeds from the haunted car wash to Toys for Tots, who says they’re facing more uncertainty this year than ever.
Paul Downing, the regional coordinator of Toys For Tots says, “When you have a new business come in, or people join in that haven’t done it in the past, it’s a tremendous shot in the arm, it really is. Something we could not do without.”
Downing says Toys for Tots stay local. All of the money raised will go straight back to families in Allen County.