Local doctors prepare for their next steps at Residency Job Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some of the future faces of medicine were in Lima Tuesday afternoon preparing for their next steps in their medical careers.

Local doctors prepare for their next steps at Residency Job Fair

Mercy Health and St. Rita's Medical Center held their Residency Job Fair Tuesday at the Graduate Medical Education Center. At Tuesday's job fair were a total of nine local health care providers including, but not limited to, St. Rita's, Blanchard Valley Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer Health, and Van Wert Health. Additionally, the Residency Job Fair arrives at a crucial time. According to an article published by The Columbus Dispatch, trends suggest that, "[b]y 2025, Ohio will fall 1,200 primary care doctors short of the number needed to treat patients throughout the buckeye state." With this statistic in mind, Your Hometown Stations asked Dr. Matt Owens how Mercy Health strives to keep doctors in the local area.

Local doctors prepare for their next steps at Residency Job Fair

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!