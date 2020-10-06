Local man poses as a live statue

A truck driver by day, a live statue by night. One local man is showing off his talents in Lima.
If you were in Lima over the past couple of days you may have noticed a statue around town. That statue is James Yates, a Lima resident who likes to dress up and pose as a live statue around the area. He says the whole costume and paint takes around an hour to put on. He changes up the costume every year and says that it takes a couple of days to complete the outfit. This year he created a soldier look to show support for the military.
He said, “Well to honor the military, and the flag, the country we live in and the freedom. You don’t see this thing too often out there, so it’s just giving my support.”
You may get a glimpse of him next week, as he plans on going out next Friday and Saturday.