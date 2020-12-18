Local nonprofit gets blessed by Midwest Shooting Center this holiday

Midwest Shooting Center has blessed a local organization for Christmas with their Santa funds that they’ve been raising all year.
Guiding Light Ministries in Lima has no room left for presents under their Christmas tree thanks to the haul of presents brought by the Midwest Shooting Center Friday morning.
The shooting center adopted the women and children that live at Guiding Light for Christmas, and have also donated other Christmas goodies like decorations and cookie decorating kits.
Micheline Ricker, the marketing director for the Midwest Shooting Center says, “They came in to ask us for a donation for their fundraiser a couple of months ago, and their story just kind of warmed our hearts, and we thought that we want to be able to give them something more than just a little donation for their fundraiser. We want to be able to spoil them for Christmas so that’s what we’ve done this year.”
All year, the Midwest Shooting Center puts some of the money they raise toward the MSC Santa Fund to be able to give back during Christmas. They raised over $2,500 this year, and the majority of that money went to Guiding Light.
“We are all about giving back to the community,” says Ricker. “We are very family-oriented, and it’s something that we just have a lot of pride in, we want to be able to give back, so it just feels really good to be able to do this for them.”
Guiding Light Ministries says this will make a big impact on the ladies' holiday this year.