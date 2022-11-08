Local polling locations seeing a steady stream of voters

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After months of campaigning and political ads, today is the day that people can cast their ballots to determine who will be running the state for the next four years and more. Conner Prince visited the First Baptist Church to find out how voter turnout is going.
Today is an important day for the United States as it is Election Day! While this year is not a presidential election year, many important state issues are still on the ballot.
"This year, they've called it the midterm elections. It's also a gubernatorial. So, you'll see the governor's race on there. You'll see the other state races on there," said Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County Board of Elections.
In addition to statewide issues on the ballot like state issue 1 and state issue 2, there are other local issues that require voters' attention.
"You'll see a few county candidates on there, couple unexpired terms. You'll see State Issue 1, State Issue 2, and there is information at the polls for that. You'll see in different places, Perry Township has a couple issues on the ballot, Apollo School District, the vocational, has an issue on the ballot," said Meyer.
In order for change to happen in our community, county, state, and country, a good voter turnout is a necessity. Today at First Baptist Church in Lima, voting officials say that the voter turnout trend has been positive.
"We have been very pleased with the turnout. It's been steady all day. We've had lots of younger, newer voters. So, that's a plus for our country," said Karen Brenner, voting location manager at the Allen County Board of Elections.
And if you or any other voters are hesitant going out to the polls, Brenner has one last important message and reminder for voters to consider.
"The country is not in a very good place right now and so it's very important that everyone gets out and votes and let your opinion be known. It's our constitutional right to go out and vote to make a difference," added Brenner.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.