Local polling locations seeing a steady stream of voters

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After months of campaigning and political ads, today is the day that people can cast their ballots to determine who will be running the state for the next four years and more. Conner Prince visited the First Baptist Church to find out how voter turnout is going.

Local polling locations seeing a steady stream of voters

Today is an important day for the United States as it is Election Day! While this year is not a presidential election year, many important state issues are still on the ballot.

Local polling locations seeing a steady stream of voters

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.