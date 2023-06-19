Locally produced movie Up The Score to premiere July 1st

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima filmmaker is showcasing local talent and his city in a new film that was inspired by a real-life event. Matthew Sanders will be premiering his film “Up The Score” on July 1st at the Veteran Civic Center. The movie is about a military man with a wife and kids, who decides to leave them for a fantasy woman he met online. The story is based on a real-life incident that happened to someone Sanders knows, and the movie follows the soldier as he finds out the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. The movie was shot locally, and Sanders wanted to show just how talented people in Lima are.
“Honestly I am a very confident person, so I knew it could be done,” says Sanders. “I was inspired more to get it completed, because of there are some people in Detroit that are putting out people in their community in movies and they are doing very well. I was like, you know what, we can do that right here in Lima too. We can actually see our Kewpees and our staples and things of that nature.”
If you would like to check out “Up The Score”, it will be shown at the Veterans Civic center July 1st at 7 p.m. Here is the link to purchase tickets is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/up-the-score-movie-premiere-tickets-636155547367?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete