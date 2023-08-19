Long-awaited Hardy concert rocks Allen County Fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Well over 10,000 people filled the grandstands at the Allen County Fairgrounds to come see this year's concert.
Headlining this year was Hardy, who fans love for his relatable lyrics and mix of country and rock style. Tickets for the show sold out within just fifteen minutes.
Though the gates didn't open until 6pm, some people waited outside the gates for most of the day to get the best spots they could to see their favorite artist.
One local couple from McComb had been enduring the heat waiting to see Hardy since 1:30pm.
"I'm so excited. It's my fiancée's birthday and I bought it for her so that's why I'm doing it. This is one of our first concerts here, ever, and we just really wanted to see Hardy, we're really big fans," said Charles Ritchey.
"Hardy is like this great artist, and I don't know, I've always wanted to see him but his tickets are so hard to get just because they're so expensive. For Hardy, I'd sit out here all day. It's our first concert for both of us, and we both love Hardy, so it just makes it even more special," said Abigail Shwilk, who is engaged to Charles.
It was also announced that Hardy will be the closing at at the 2024 Country Concert in Fort Loramie.