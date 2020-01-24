Long jury deliberation finds John Kehoe guilty of all charges

After two hours of deliberating on the fourth day of John Kehoe's trial, the jury returned to the courtroom with a verdict.
John Kehoe was found guilty on all three counts of rape for three different acts of sexual conduct against Selena Harrison. The jury first deliberated for more than six hours Thursday before finishing their decision on Friday morning. It was January of last year when Kehoe had a small party at his Elida home with his ex-fiance, her daughter and daughter's friend, Harrison. They all testified drinking was involved that day. Kehoe will be sentenced on March 12, 2020.