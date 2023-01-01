Making a resolution to read more in 2023

Areas of AM Fog. Cloudy skies with a spotty shower or two. Mild. High near 55F. Winds E shifting S at 5 to 10 mph..
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -If you are on track to create a reading resolution for 2023, there are a lot of benefits of diving into a good book. It can help you sleep. It improves concentration and the ability to focus. Plus, reading can help reduce stress. But more importantly, remember reading is supposed to be fun.
“School kind of hammers in that reading is work and it is a misconception,” says Ezra Hyman, Reference Librarian at Lima Public Library. “I would recommend read a little bit of everything. That way they can find something that they can enjoy. If you don’t like reading, lets day that you have to read a lot for work and you are tired at the end of the day, listening to audiobooks is a great way to get similar benefits.”
If you need a little reinforcement for your reading resolution, the Lima Public Library has you covered.
“Out winter reading programs starts January 9th,” adds Hyman. “For every three books you read, you fill in a slip and you get a small prize and then you also get put into a raffle for a bigger prize that will be drawn in February.”