Making a resolution to read more in 2023

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you are on track to create a reading resolution for 2023, there are a lot of benefits of diving into a good book. It can help you sleep. It improves concentration and the ability to focus. Plus, reading can help reduce stress. But more importantly, remember reading is supposed to be fun. 

Making a resolution to read more in 2023

“School kind of hammers in that reading is work and it is a misconception,” says Ezra Hyman, Reference Librarian at Lima Public Library. “I would recommend read a little bit of everything. That way they can find something that they can enjoy. If you don’t like reading, lets day that you have to read a lot for work and you are tired at the end of the day, listening to audiobooks is a great way to get similar benefits.”

Making a resolution to read more in 2023

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.