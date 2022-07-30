Manchester and LaRose kickoff door-to-door campaign before Aug. 2nd primary

A state representative candidate is taking her message to the voters days before the August 2nd primary. 78th District Republican candidate Susan Manchester was joined by Secretary of State Frank LaRose before she and her volunteers started going door to door to talk to other voters. Manchester has been serving as a state representative since 2018. But with the newly drawn districts, she must run for the 78th district made up of Allen and the eastern part of Auglaize Counties. During her time in office, she has spearheaded many laws that deal with creating standards foster care training and providing tax incentives for people to get into farming.
“Along with that I am proud to say, we have balanced the budget while cutting taxes,” adds Manchester. “I voted in favor of the “Heartbeat Bill” and constitutional carry. And again, I just look forward to continuing the great conservative work we have done at the statehouse.”
Manchester is facing J.J Sreenan in Tuesday's primary election. But we are also around 100 days away from the winner of that race taking on a Democratic challenger for the seat. LaRose says that the votes in this week's elections are just as important as the ones in November and encourages everyone to do their part and vote.
“There is no excuse not to vote because Ohio makes it so easy,” says LaRose. “That is something that we are proud of as much as it is easy to cast a ballot in Ohio, Ohioans also know that it is secure. We remove dead people from the voter rolls, we check signatures, we check IDs, we have a completely bipartisan process for how we maintain the accuracy of our elections and that is something that we can be proud of, making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
The boards of election will be open on Sunday, July 31st from 1 to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday for anyone that wants to vote early. If you have an absentee ballot it must be postmarked by Monday, August 1st to be counted. Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. during the August 2nd election day.
