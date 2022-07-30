Manchester and LaRose kickoff door-to-door campaign before Aug. 2nd primary

A state representative candidate is taking her message to the voters days before the August 2nd primary. 78th District Republican candidate Susan Manchester was joined by Secretary of State Frank LaRose before she and her volunteers started going door to door to talk to other voters. Manchester has been serving as a state representative since 2018. But with the newly drawn districts, she must run for the 78th district made up of Allen and the eastern part of Auglaize Counties. During her time in office, she has spearheaded many laws that deal with creating standards foster care training and providing tax incentives for people to get into farming.

“Along with that I am proud to say, we have balanced the budget while cutting taxes,” adds Manchester. “I voted in favor of the “Heartbeat Bill” and constitutional carry. And again, I just look forward to continuing the great conservative work we have done at the statehouse.”

