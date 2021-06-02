Masks still required when visiting St. Rita's and Lima Memorial facilities

Both Lima hospitals want to remind everyone that masks are still required when in any of their medical facilities.
Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health-St. Rita's both stating in releases that the health and safety of everyone that comes through their doors is of the utmost importance.
The continuation of facemasks is within the CDC guidelines which recommend everyone wear a face mask when they are in a healthcare setting, visiting nursing homes, prisons, and homeless shelters, or while traveling.
Both believe this is the safest option for patients, as well as visitors and staff.