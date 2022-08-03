Mayor makes statement on recent gun violence in the city of Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says enough is enough and the gun violence must stop.

At her weekly briefing, she stated that she has given the okay to bring the police department up to full strength at 84 officers. They are looking to hire 9 more officers. The recent gun violence has taken a life and left two others injured. One being a 10-year-old girl whom the mayor says showed great bravery.

