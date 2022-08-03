Mayor makes statement on recent gun violence in the city of Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says enough is enough and the gun violence must stop.
At her weekly briefing, she stated that she has given the okay to bring the police department up to full strength at 84 officers. They are looking to hire 9 more officers. The recent gun violence has taken a life and left two others injured. One being a 10-year-old girl whom the mayor says showed great bravery.
"This was the second time that this individual and other children in our community had been caught in the crossfire of gun violence," stated Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima. "I also learned that this brave 10-year little girl laid on top of her brothers to stop them from being shot as well. This is not something that any child, any person in our community should have to deal with."
The mayor also stated that she, her administration, and law enforcement will work diligently to bring the people responsible for these recent incidents and any violent crimes to justice. And she wants to stress the following:
"I want to say to our residents that Lima is a safe place and we're going to work together to ensure that Lima continues to be a safe place and I want to send a message that enough is enough and we will not tolerate the violence any longer," added Mayor Smith.
She says there will be a balanced approach to community safety that includes enforcement, intervention, and prevention. Several listening sessions will be held in the coming weeks that will involve those who have lost people or have survived gun violence, educators, child care providers, health care professionals, neighborhood groups, and business owners. Smith says all the answers to stopping the violence will not come from City Hall.
To read the entire media release from Mayor Sharetta Smith, click on the PDF below: