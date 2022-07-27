Lima police report two injured in Tuesday night shooting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two people were injured in Lima Tuesday night in what detectives say is a gang-related revenge shooting.

The Lima Police Department rushed out to Cole and Spring just after 10PM. At least one gunman opened fire on a gathering that was letting out from a house. Detectives believe this is related to a recent string of shootings, beginning with the murder of 26-year-old DeJuan Adams on early Saturday morning of July 23rd

