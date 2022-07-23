generic police background

Lima Police officers were in the area of the 200 block of W. Grand Avenue around 12:30 a.m. where they heard shots fired.   There they found 26-year-old DeJuan Adams laying on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound.   EMS personnel were called but could not save his life. 

Detectives gathered evidence, talked to witnesses, and view videos from the area. They are searching for a person of interest in the shooting, 25-year-old Tony Sibert. Sibert has several warrants out for his arrest from many law enforcement agencies. 

