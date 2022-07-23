Lima Police officers were in the area of the 200 block of W. Grand Avenue around 12:30 a.m. where they heard shots fired. There they found 26-year-old DeJuan Adams laying on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound. EMS personnel were called but could not save his life.
Detectives gathered evidence, talked to witnesses, and view videos from the area. They are searching for a person of interest in the shooting, 25-year-old Tony Sibert. Sibert has several warrants out for his arrest from many law enforcement agencies.
If anyone has any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Sibert, you are asked to call Det. Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).
Media Release from the Lima Police Department 7/23/2022:On 7/23/2022, at about 12:25 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Grand, in reference to a shooting. Patrol officers were in the area at the time the shots were fired, and arrived on the scene shortly thereafter. The officers located 26 year old DeJuan Adams, of Lima, lying on the sidewalk and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Personnel arrived and took over lifesaving measures, however they were unable to save Mr. Adams. As a result, Mr. Adams died at the scene.
Investigators are currently cultivating evidence and information from video and witnesses. As a result of the initial evidence examined by investigators, we are currently searching for several known individuals who witnessed the shooting. We are also searching for a person of interest in the shooting. LPD investigators are searching for 25 year old Tony T. Sibert, also of Lima. Mr. Sibert is wanted for his involvement in the shooting and he also has several warrants out for his arrest, through multiple law enforcement agencies. If anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of Mr. Sibert, please contact Det. Steve Stechschulte, at 419-221-5181, or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).
