Mayor Smith fills more administrative positions

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith named two more of her administration.

Mayor Smith announced Shane Coleman as her chief of staff. Coleman comes from the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission where he was the executive director. He also was the safety service director for the City of Delphos. The mayor says she is confident in her choice of Coleman and he says he is looking forward to the challenges the position will hold.

