The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters hosted a “Meet the Candidates” reception this evening so that voters could better familiarize themselves with the candidates.
There are three Democratic primary candidates that are on the March 17th ballot to challenge the incumbent Jim Jordan for the 4th Congressional District seat in the US House of Representatives. The candidates spoke to us about what they would bring to the district as a representative.
Democratic candidate Mike Larsen said, "One of the big problems we have here in Ohio, is lack of broadband internet in some of the smaller towns throughout the district, and that is something the federal government can help with."
Democratic candidate Jeff Sites said, "The main goal I am going to have is to secure Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and obviously low-income people that Trump has seen take away this week with his new budget."
Democratic Candidate Shannon Freshour said, "Well I would like to return us to being part of receiving the funds and the government assistance that our community needs. Whether it be farming subsidies, or SNAP benefits for kids that are not getting enough food, or things like that."
Representative Jim Jordan was invited but was unable to attend the reception.