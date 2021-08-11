Meeting held at Ohio Means Jobs to further discuss Allen County Centralized Dispatch Center

A meeting was held at Allen County Ohio Means Jobs to further discuss details on a centralized dispatch center.
A project for a central dispatch center would house all Allen County city and township fire and police departments, in order to create a faster process between when someone calls 911 to when a unit is dispatched to their location.
Wednesday's meeting was held in order to follow up on previous meetings for the center, where commissioners gathered feedback from participating police and fire departments.
Monetary numbers were shown during the meeting to show how much the center would cost.