Mercer County Community Hospital limiting visitors among flu outbreak

Due to the outbreak of influenza throughout the state and in our area, Mercer Health is limiting visitors at Mercer County Community Hospital.
According to a press release sent out by Mercer Health, the hospital is not allowing visitors under the age of 14, including siblings at the childbirth center. They are also asking visitors that are showing signs of cold or flu symptoms, like cough, fever, or sore throat, and are not seeking treatment, to just stay home.
The hospital is putting these restrictions in place to protect their patients, especially those with weakened immune systems. For updates on the visitor restrictions, you can check out the Mercer Health website, www.mercer-health.com.