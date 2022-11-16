Animal Cruelty Generic

After a citizen's report of a disturbing video being posted of a calf being abused, the Mercer County Sheriff started an investigation. The video of the incident found its way to us here at Your Hometown Stations and we have blurred that video but still want to warn you that the video is disturbing.

Sheriff Jeff Grey in a press release stated his office was notified about this video and after a short investigation was able to identify several juveniles. One juvenile is in custody in connection to the cruel acts to the animal. The concern came into the office just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities say that the farmer did not know the abuse was happening on his property and is cooperating with law enforcement. The incident is being reviewed by the mercer county prosecutors office for possible charges. Names are not being released as those involved are juveniles.

