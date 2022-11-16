After a citizen's report of a disturbing video being posted of a calf being abused, the Mercer County Sheriff started an investigation. The video of the incident found its way to us here at Your Hometown Stations and we have blurred that video but still want to warn you that the video is disturbing.
Sheriff Jeff Grey in a press release stated his office was notified about this video and after a short investigation was able to identify several juveniles. One juvenile is in custody in connection to the cruel acts to the animal. The concern came into the office just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities say that the farmer did not know the abuse was happening on his property and is cooperating with law enforcement. The incident is being reviewed by the mercer county prosecutors office for possible charges. Names are not being released as those involved are juveniles.
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office:Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his Office is investigating an incident that took place at a farm in Marion Township. On Tuesday, November 15th at 8:59 PM Central Dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen. The caller reported that there is a disturbing video circulating involving a juvenile doing cruel acts to a young calf.
An investigation began into this incident and multiple juvenile suspects have been identified. One of the juveniles is in custody. The farmer was unaware of this incident taking place on his property and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.
Due to the suspects being juveniles, their names are prevented from being disclosed. The report is being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in its entirety with the possibility of formal charges being filed on those involved.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.