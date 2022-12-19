Mercer County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic crash in Center Township

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Celina woman was killed in an accident in Mercer County this morning.

43-year-old Becky Fuson was pronounced dead at the hospital following an accident at the intersection of Rice Road and Oregon Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. 26-year-old Serina Siano from Mendon was on Rice Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign and hit Fuson. Both were transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. The crash reconstruction team was called to investigate, which will be handed over to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review.

