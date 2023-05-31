Mercy Health St. Rita's unveils revamped outpatient rehabilitation space for improved patient experience

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health St. Rita's held an open house on Wednesday for their outpatient rehabilitation space, after just over a year of renovating.
The remodel brings new equipment, better lighting, and a more open, spacious floor plan to the rehab area. They've also added a few new private care rooms and moved related facilities that an outpatient might need, like the driving simulator and vision testing room, into the same location. The number of check-in desks has been increased, and dividers and glass have been added for better privacy. The entire remodel process was planned with the patient's quality of life in mind.
"The other thing that I think is really an important part of this update and this move is our recent focus on neurological care and our designation as being a comprehensive stroke center. Rehab and stroke go hand in hand, and so, as we know, we're keeping those most medically complex stroke patients here in our region, we need to make sure that our space, our service line, our training is equipped and in the right place to see them all the way through their rehab journey," explained Christina Bender, the Outpatient Rehabilitation Manager at Mercy Health St. Rita's.
The renovations were completed in small portions at a time so that construction would not interfere with serving patients.