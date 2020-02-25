Midwest Shooting Center invites community to upcoming anniversary celebration

The last year has been a whirlwind and a local business can’t thank the community enough for their support.
The Midwest Shooting Center in Cridersville opened its doors and ranges last year in mid-March. The response has been overwhelming, and the center is planning an anniversary celebration. They have made it a priority to give back to the people who have made them successful the past year.
Marketing Director Mikie Ricker says business has been booming, “It has been full of tons of training classes, CCW’s, home defense, all different kinds of classes. We have date nights and we have ladies’ nights. We just have so much going on we just like to give back to the community too. So be on the watch for our Midwest Summerfest and October Fall Fest again. We just look to doing things that involve the whole community.”
The anniversary celebration will be Saturday, March 21st from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at their location 501 South Dixie Highway in Cridersville. There will be food trucks, a photo booth, sales, and a free t-shirt to the first 200 people in line.