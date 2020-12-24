The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has arrived in Allen County, and with it, the first phase of administration has begun.
Allen County Public Health received the vaccine this week. The distribution of the vaccine is being guided by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the National Academics of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).
The early vaccine phase, called Phase 1A, will focus on those most at risk, as well as distributing the vaccines to essential healthcare workers, personnel caring for COVID-19 patients and those with the greatest risk to and/or transmission of COVID-19.
Phase 1A will cover:
- Healthcare workers and personnel who are routinely involved in the care of COVID-19 patients.
- Residents and staff at nursing homes.
- Residents and staff at state psychiatric hospitals.
- People with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders, including substance use disorders, who live in group homes, residential facilities, or centers, and staff at those locations.
- Residents and staff at homes for Ohio veterans.
- EMS responders
- Healthcare personnel at risk for exposure to and/or transmission of COVID-19.
Allen County Public Health wants to remind the public that the vaccine will be effective when taking two doses of the vaccine.
"With Moderna, its 28 days between shots, and then you really get that full protection two weeks after that second dose," said Brandon Fischer, Emergency Planner at Allen County Public Health. "Just because you received that vaccine does not mean that it will immediate provide you protection... so those people who are receiving the vaccine we still ask they remain cautious."
It is currently unknown when exactly the vaccine will be available for the general public. Allen County Public Health states that they will share information on the next phases of the vaccine as soon as it becomes available.