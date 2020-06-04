More testimony presented to include defendant's statements in rape case

A Lima man accused of rape returned to court to continue to argue he wasn't properly advised of his Miranda Rights.
Prosecutors filed another motion to present more evidence that Everett Ward had a clear mind and willingly made statements to police. He has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old-girl.
A DVD of his interview was already submitted to the judge. A detective took the stand to detail his interaction with Ward. He says Ward knew he could leave the interview at any time and willingly got in the passenger seat of the detective's car as they drove to the interview.
"We talked to him at the trailer," said Det. Steven Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department. "Told him that we would like to talk to him about the incident, get it cleared up. And he stated that he didn't have anything until court, which was something out of juvenile court nothing criminal. And that if he could get a ride there he'd be willing to sit down and talk to us."
Ward was ruled competent to stand trial after two evaluations. Once the judge makes a ruling a new trial date will be scheduled.