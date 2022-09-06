Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Presents Top Cop Awards3.jpg

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, hosts the 2022 Top Cop Awards Banquet Tuesday Evening at the FOP Hall, Lima Lodge #21.

Tuesday's event marks the 27th annual banquet held to commemorate local law enforcement who have helped to make roadways safer by taking drunk and impaired drivers off the road. To uphold their mission to stop drunk driving, MADD awarded the top two OVI arresting police, sheriff, and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Allen, Putnam, and Hardin Counties with the Top Cop Awards. Each year, MADD strives to send home an important message to the public about drunk driving.

