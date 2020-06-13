Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into a trailer

One man is in critical condition after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Shelby County.
Around 2:30 p.m. on June 12th, deputies and rescue personnel were dispatched to the 3000 block of Millcreek Rd. in Sidney for reports of an injury crash.
According to the sheriff's office, an investigation indicated that a Chevy pickup truck pulling a trailer turned eastbound onto Millcreek Rd. from a private driveway. The Harley motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Millcreek and didn't see the trailer until cresting a hill on the road. The driver of the motorcycle applied the brakes but still struck the trailer, causing him to eject from the bike. He was then flown by Medivac to Miami Valley Hospital where he is listed as in critical condition.
Sidney Fire and Rescue, Houston rescue, Lockington Fire, and Careflight were at the scene to assist.