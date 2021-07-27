Multi-purpose facility planned for Putnam County Fairgrounds

A multi-purpose facility will be coming to Putnam County in the future.
The Putnam County Commissioners state that plans for the facility are progressing. A local architect has submitted a concept drawing for the building, which will replace the old Junior Fair Board and Merchants Building at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.
Both of those buildings were built between 1940-1950. Maintenance on the buildings is expensive, which led to the idea of building a facility that can hold multiple options in the county.
The current plan is to start construction on the facility after the Putnam County Fair in 2022, with construction lasting until 2023.
The building will have an occupancy of 450, and can be used by the Putnam County Fairgrounds as well as the general public for events.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan will be used to help build the structure.