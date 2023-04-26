Northbound I-75 between 309 and Reservoir Road closed due to crash involving multiple semis
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A multiple-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill earlier today on I-75.
Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Bath Township Fire Department and EMS responded to multiple vehicle accidents that shut down the Interstate 75 going northbound. One accident involved three semis, causing two to leak fuel, and one to catch fire. A few feet behind of the semis, another two vehicles collided causing damage to both cars. One driver from the accident was taken to a hospital, his condition is unknown. The crash remains under investigation.

An update at 2 p.m. from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Facebook page stated that all lanes were open at that time.

On Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Bath Township Fire Department and EMS responded to multiple vehicle accidents that shut down the interstate going northbound until 1:49 p.m. One accident involved three semis, causing two to leak fuel, and one to catch fire. A few feet behind of the semis, another two vehicles collided causing damage to both cars. One driver from the accident was taken to a hospital, his condition remains unknown.

