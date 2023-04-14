Multiple Fire Departments Respond to Major House Fire in Shawnee Township

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire agencies responded to a major house fire Friday afternoon in Shawnee Township.
At 4:23 PM, Shawnee Township responded to a call of a house on fire at 700 West Breese Road in Shawnee Township. Upon arrival, Shawnee Township firefighters found the house engulfed in flames with heavy smoke and requested mutual aid from Lima, American and Perry Townships, and Cridersville as well as AEP to turn off the electricity. At the time of the fire, one male was in the shower, and one female was asleep inside the house. Thankfully, both residents as well as their dog managed to escape the house unharmed. The fire remains under investigation.