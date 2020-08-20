National Guard sets up free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites across the state

COVID-19 testing at Rhodes State is part of a state-wide effort from the National Guard.
Since the beginning of this month, they have provided tests for thousands of people in Ohio. This is part of an initiative made by Governor Mike DeWine to provide easier and more access to COVID testing. The role of the National Guard has been vital, as they have been the ones to perform the tests.
Kathy Luhn, the health commissioner of the Allen County Public Health department says, “It’s such a service to the community. It’s something that would be very hard for us to do here locally with our resources as the public health department and so it’s just part of this great initiative state-wide.”
While there are many testing sites across the state, the National Guard pop-up sites are one of the only that provides free testing with no doctor's approval needed.