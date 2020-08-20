Free pop-up COVID-19 testing comes to Lima

The Ohio Department of Health teamed up with the National Guard to offer West Central Ohio’s first-ever free pop-up COVID testing site. Not only is it free, but you also don’t need a doctor's note, which means asymptomatic people can also be tested.
The pop-up testing site was at Rhodes State College where the National Guard had 1,000 COVID-19 tests prepared to give. This is part of DeWine’s state-wide initiative to improve public access to testing.
With having practically zero restrictions on who can take the test, even those who have never shown symptoms of having COVID are able to get tested--which is still an important part of preventing the spread.
Master Sergeant Josh Smith, the Platoon Sergeant for Central 1 National Guard says, “That’s one of the wonderful things about these pop-up sites is that we are testing people who are asymptomatic. The majority of people who do contract COVID are asymptomatic and are still able to spread it to their community.”
Some of the people in line for the testing say they had family members who tested positive for COVID-19. Without the pop-up site, it wouldn’t have been as easy to receive a test themselves, and also could have potentially exposed others in the process.
Jason Raines, a Lima resident says, “I do like that it’s drive-up testing. You don’t have to go in an office and contaminate other people. It’s really nice.”
Roger Scott who is also from Lima says, “It’s great that they’re doing this because before, I mean, the only way you could get it is you have to go see a doctor first and they wouldn’t let you do it otherwise.”
As far as the actual test procedure, it was simple. You fill out paperwork with some of your basic information, hand that in, and make your way to get tested.
People were also able to take advantage of the walk-up testing they also had on-site.
“On our side, it takes about 35 seconds. 15 to explain the test, and 20 to actually do the test,” says Smith. “Because it’s just a swab in each nostril and you’re on your way. Less than a minute out of your day to get that test.”
To see if a pop-up testing site is coming to your area, you can visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website at odh.ohio.gov.