Newly named Old Barn Restaurant and Grill has grand reopening

The wait is over for fans of the restaurant previously known as Old Barn Out Back. Today, the newly renovated and renamed Old Barn Restaurant and Grill had their grand reopening.
When the pandemic forced the restaurant to shut down, the owners took advantage of the empty building and did a floor to ceiling renovation. It started out as a few changes here and there, but quickly became an entire re-branding of the business. Now, they have full menus, a bar with drinks on draft, and an outdoor patio on the way. While they will continue to have a salad bar and a small lunch buffet, Old Barn is now a full-service restaurant. The owners say the goal was to create a new atmosphere to attract a younger crowd. It translates into their new slogan, which reads “Same Family, Next Generation.”
The owner of Old Barn Restaurant and Grill, Pete Williams says, “You know it’s a lot of work, but when you come in and walk around and you see the work pay off. It’s just nice, it’s really nice. I’m excited for the future.”
Old Barn Restaurant and Grill is now open to the public for dine-in with CDC guidelines in place to create a safe and fun experience for all.