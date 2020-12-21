No charges will be filed in the death of Mekhi Williams

No charges will be filed in the November shooting death of 16-year-old Mekhi Williams.
In response to a story that we ran on Sunday, the Lima Police Department issued a media release saying the man who shot Williams will not be charged with his death. The case was presented to the Allen County Grand Jury on December 15th, and they decided it was self-defense when the man shot and killed Williams. According to police, video captured the incident. They say Williams approached the man from behind and wrestled a gun away from him. Williams then pointed the weapon at the man, who then took out a second gun and shot Williams.