No where near a complete count when it comes to the 2020 Census so far

Lima Allen County is still far from having a complete and accurate count for the 2020 census.
As of July 1st, the self-response rate for the City of Lima is just at 57% and the total county response is 67%. That is just 3% less than the 2010 census, but way below a complete count. Local officials can’t stress enough how important it is for you to respond to assure funding for about every aspect of life in our community.
Lima’s Chief of Staff Sharetta Smith explains, “Reality is if we don’t have a complete and accurate account of the number of people that are living in communities won’t change. Which means we’ll still have the same responsibilities, the same needs but less resources. And for those very reasons we are encouraging people to complete the census.”
Census workers will now be out making visits to people that have not filled out a census. They will have identification and be practicing safe social distancing. October 31st is the deadline for a completed census.