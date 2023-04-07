Comments requested by Sunday, April 23, 2023
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Friday, April 7, 2023) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:
DEFIANCE COUNTY
State Route 15/State Route 18 Embankment Repair (PID: 113051) – ODOT is proposing to reconstruct the embankment along the southwest side of the State Route 15/State Route 18 bridge over the Tiffin River. The bridge is located approximately a half mile northwest of the U.S. Route 24 interchange.
All construction work for this project will occur off the roadway and is not expected to impact vehicular traffic.
A portion of this project will occur in the regulated floodplain of the Tiffin River. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website.
Construction is anticipated to occur in the summer of 2023. Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/113051